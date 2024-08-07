Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MacroGenics (MGNX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MacroGenics (MGNX - Free Report) reported $10.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. EPS of -$0.89 for the same period compares to -$0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.14 million, representing a surprise of -55.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -89.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MacroGenics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales, net

    : $5.25 million compared to the $5.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

  • Revenue- Government agreements

    : $0.49 million versus $0.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

  • Revenue- Collaborative and other agreements

    : $2.07 million compared to the $8.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.7% year over year.
Shares of MacroGenics have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

