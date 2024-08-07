We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q2 Potential of 10x Genomics (TXG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, 10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $150.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific 10x Genomics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Consumables' at $119.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Services' will reach $5.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +63.2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Instruments' reaching $26.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for 10x Genomics here>>>
Over the past month, shares of 10x Genomics have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, TXG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.