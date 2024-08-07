We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 71.9%. Revenues are expected to be $512.33 million, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Transport Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- ACMI Services' will likely reach $353.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Activities' to come in at $109.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- CAM' will reach $110.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues' at $115.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM' should arrive at $14.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.02 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services' to reach $2.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.05 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fuel Expenses' reaching $69.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.27 million.
Over the past month, Air Transport Services shares have recorded returns of -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ATSG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.