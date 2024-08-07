We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Frontier Group (ULCC) Q2 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 64.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 50.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Frontier Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Passenger' reaching $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' should arrive at 10,510.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.34 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' of 8,586.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.96 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Load factor' will likely reach 81.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' should come in at 9.79 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.35 cents.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted CASM' will reach 9.54 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.51 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted CASM + net interest' at 9.43 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.41 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Group here>>>
Shares of Frontier Group have experienced a change of -24.8% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ULCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>