Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ATMU broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ATMU

Over the past four weeks, ATMU has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider ATMU's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting ATMU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


