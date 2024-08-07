TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, TransDigm Group (
TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.05 billion, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.00, compared to $7.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +6.51%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $974 million versus $934.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $1.02 billion versus $991.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $323 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $300.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $303 million compared to the $291.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $477 million versus $457.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $317 million compared to the $327.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $229 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%. Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $348 million compared to the $337.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. EBITDA- Power & Control: $587 million versus $552.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBITDA- Unallocated corporate expenses: -$21 million versus -$21.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBITDA- Non-aviation: $22 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for TransDigm here>>>
Shares of TransDigm have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.05 billion, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.00, compared to $7.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +6.51%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for TransDigm here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $974 million versus $934.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $1.02 billion versus $991.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $323 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $300.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $303 million compared to the $291.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $477 million versus $457.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $317 million compared to the $327.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $229 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $348 million compared to the $337.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
EBITDA- Power & Control: $587 million versus $552.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
EBITDA- Unallocated corporate expenses: -$21 million versus -$21.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
EBITDA- Non-aviation: $22 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of TransDigm have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.