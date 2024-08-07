Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) reported $2.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion, representing a surprise of -0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue per available room - System-Wide

    : $123.30 compared to the $125.16 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • RevPAR Growth - System-wide

    : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

  • Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms

    : 1,216,308 compared to the 1,215,447 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms

    : 252,634 versus 253,707 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms

    : 17,492 compared to the 17,253 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms

    : 946,182 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 938,435.

  • Revenues- Owned and leased hotels

    : $337 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

  • Revenues- Other revenues

    : $71 million versus $51.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.4% change.

  • Revenues- Incentive management fees

    : $68 million compared to the $81.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees

    : $689 million compared to the $688.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Base and other management fees

    : $93 million compared to the $102.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties

    : $1.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

