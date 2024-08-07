Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $543.31 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.09 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Infrastructure

    : $208.76 million versus $204.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

  • Total Sales- Metal Cutting

    : $334.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate

    : -$0.56 million versus -$0.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Income- Proforma- Infrastructure

    : $18.22 million compared to the $19.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating Income- Proforma- Metal Cutting

    : $44.92 million versus $38.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Kennametal have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

