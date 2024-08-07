Back to top

Image: Bigstock

R1 RCM INC (RCM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $627.9 million, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $635.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how R1 RCM INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net operating fees

    : $374.60 million versus $380.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

  • Revenue- Modular and other

    : $231.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.6%.

  • Revenue- Incentive fees

    : $21.70 million compared to the $22.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year.
Shares of R1 RCM INC have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise