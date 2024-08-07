Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was +1.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Knees- International

    : $359.90 million compared to the $342.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Hips- International

    : $247.50 million compared to the $253.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- International

    : $835.80 million compared to the $805.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Hips- United States

    : $259 million versus $261.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

  • Net Sales- United States

    : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Knees- United States

    : $441.20 million versus $455.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

  • Net Sales- Knees

    : $801.10 million compared to the $802.43 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $164.90 million compared to the $155.94 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- S.E.T

    : $469.50 million compared to the $465.47 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Hips

    : $506.50 million versus $513.91 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
Shares of Zimmer have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

