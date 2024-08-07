Disney (DIS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) reported $23.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +15.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+: $6.23 compared to the $6.03 average estimate based on five analysts. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar): $6.78 versus $6.71 estimated by five analysts on average. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada): $7.74 compared to the $8.08 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of paid subscriber - Hulu: 51.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 50.48 million. Revenue- Sports: $4.56 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Entertainment: $10.58 billion compared to the $10.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year. Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.2% year over year. Revenue- Experiences: $8.39 billion compared to the $8.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other: $2.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer: $5.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer- TV/SVOD distribution and other: $72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.4%. Revenue- Content Sales/Licensing and Other- TV/SVOD distribution: $664 million compared to the $507.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Disney here>>>
Shares of Disney have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Disney (DIS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) reported $23.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +15.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Disney here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+: $6.23 compared to the $6.03 average estimate based on five analysts.
Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar): $6.78 versus $6.71 estimated by five analysts on average.
Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada): $7.74 compared to the $8.08 average estimate based on five analysts.
Number of paid subscriber - Hulu: 51.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 50.48 million.
Revenue- Sports: $4.56 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Revenue- Entertainment: $10.58 billion compared to the $10.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.2% year over year.
Revenue- Experiences: $8.39 billion compared to the $8.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other: $2.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer: $5.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer- TV/SVOD distribution and other: $72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.4%.
Revenue- Content Sales/Licensing and Other- TV/SVOD distribution: $664 million compared to the $507.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
Shares of Disney have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.