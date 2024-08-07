Back to top

New York Times (NYT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported revenue of $625.1 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions

    : 10,210 versus 10,101 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Print subscriptions

    : 630 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 628.

  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print

    : 10,840 compared to the 10,728 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Digital-only Subscribers- Bundle and multiproduct

    : 4.83 million versus 4.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Digital-only ARPU - Other single-product

    : $3.65 compared to the $3.68 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Digital-only subscription revenues

    : $304.50 million versus $303.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital

    : $79.60 million compared to the $79.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print

    : $39.56 million versus $40.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $66.61 million versus $64.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

  • Print subscription revenues

    : $134.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

  • Revenue- Advertising

    : $119.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $439.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $438.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
Shares of New York Times have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

