Compared to Estimates, Dynatrace (DT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported revenue of $399.22 million, up 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.63 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total

    : $1.54 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Revenues- Services

    : $17.64 million compared to the $17.11 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscriptions

    : $381.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $375.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.

  • Gross profit- Services

    : $0.84 million versus $0.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Subscriptions

    : $328 million versus $328.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Dynatrace have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

