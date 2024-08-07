Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Adient (ADNT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of -2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -52.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Light Vehicle Production - North America

    : 4.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.95 million.

  • Light Vehicle Production - China

    : 7 million versus 7.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Light Vehicle Production - EMEA

    : 4.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.47 million.

  • Light Vehicle Production - South America

    : 0.7 million compared to the 0.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales- Asia

    : $712 million versus $728.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

  • Net Sales- Eliminations

    : -$21 million versus -$25.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16% change.

  • Net Sales- Americas

    : $1.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

  • Net Sales- EMEA

    : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
Shares of Adient have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

