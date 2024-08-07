Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) reported $4.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion, representing a surprise of -1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Software and Control - AspenTech: $343 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenue- Intelligent Devices: $3 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software: $700 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $707.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Revenue- Eliminations: -$15 million versus -$19.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation: $618 million versus $629.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity: $351 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $378.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Revenue- Software And Control: $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%. Revenue - Software And Control - Test & Measurement: $355 million compared to the $354.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical: $982 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. EBIT - Software and Control - AspenTech: $49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.11 million. EBIT - Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $253 million versus $253.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
