Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported $4.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion, representing a surprise of -1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Software and Control - AspenTech

    : $343 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices

    : $3 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

  • Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software

    : $700 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $707.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control

    : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Eliminations

    : -$15 million versus -$19.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation

    : $618 million versus $629.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity

    : $351 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $378.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

  • Revenue- Software And Control

    : $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

  • Revenue - Software And Control - Test & Measurement

    : $355 million compared to the $354.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical

    : $982 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

  • EBIT - Software and Control - AspenTech

    : $49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.11 million.

  • EBIT - Intelligent Devices - Final Control

    : $253 million versus $253.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

