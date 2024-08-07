Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CVS Health (CVS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) reported $91.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +5.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVS Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical benefit ratio (MBR)

    : 89.6% compared to the 90% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Medical membership - Total

    : 26.97 million versus 27 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Medical membership - ASC - Commercial

    : 14.1 million compared to the 14.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement

    : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net revenue- Health Services segment

    : $42.17 billion compared to the $41.24 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment

    : $29.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

  • Revenue- Health Care Benefits

    : $32.48 billion versus $32.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

  • Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Pharmacy

    : $24.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

  • Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Front store

    : $5.28 billion versus $5.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

  • Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services

    : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Premiums

    : $30.65 billion versus $30.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.

  • Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment- Other

    : $544 million compared to the $563.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
Shares of CVS Health have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

