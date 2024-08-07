Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO - Free Report) reported $558.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563.75 million, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clear Channel Outdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe-North

    : $164.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.38 million.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $290.21 million compared to the $296.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $17.38 million compared to the $23.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Airports

    : $86.22 million versus $85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other

    : $0.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.75 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses

    : -$35.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$33.53 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Airports

    : $19.08 million compared to the $17.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clear Channel Outdoor here>>>

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise