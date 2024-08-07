Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charles River (CRL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Charles River Laboratories (
CRL) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Charles River performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Research Models and Services: $206.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $200.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment: $627.42 million compared to the $637.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenues- Manufacturing support: $192.31 million versus $192.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Services: $842.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $845.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Revenues- Products: $183.22 million versus $182.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP: $47.70 million compared to the $48.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP: $170.14 million versus $156.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP: $51.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.39 million. Operating income- Unallocated Corporate Overhead: -$53.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$62.33 million. Operating income- Research Models and Services: $29.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.59 million. Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment: $138.38 million compared to the $131.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income- Manufacturing support: $37.23 million versus $42.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Charles River here>>>
Shares of Charles River have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

