Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charles River (CRL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Charles River Laboratories (CRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Charles River performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Research Models and Services

    : $206.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $200.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

  • Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment

    : $627.42 million compared to the $637.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Manufacturing support

    : $192.31 million versus $192.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

  • Revenues- Services

    : $842.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $845.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

  • Revenues- Products

    : $183.22 million versus $182.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.

  • Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP

    : $47.70 million compared to the $48.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP

    : $170.14 million versus $156.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP

    : $51.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.39 million.

  • Operating income- Unallocated Corporate Overhead

    : -$53.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$62.33 million.

  • Operating income- Research Models and Services

    : $29.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.59 million.

  • Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment

    : $138.38 million compared to the $131.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating income- Manufacturing support

    : $37.23 million versus $42.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Charles River have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

