Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.49 billion, down 33.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +10.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Banking Solutions

    : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Corporate and Other

    : $57 million compared to the $59.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions

    : $722 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $720.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions

    : $765 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $741.30 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other

    : -$134 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$94.76 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions

    : $367 million compared to the $355.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

