Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TCMD surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of TCMD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that TCMD could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TCMD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting TCMD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


