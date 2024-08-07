Back to top

Brink's (BCO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Brink's (BCO - Free Report) reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.67 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brink's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America

    : $331.70 million versus $344.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- North America

    : $412 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $407.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $309.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $295 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World

    : $199.70 million versus $206 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
Shares of Brink's have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

