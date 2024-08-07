Back to top

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $930 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $886.11 million, representing a surprise of +4.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated

    : -$7 million compared to the -$3.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking

    : $304 million versus $288.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.

  • Net Revenues- Presto Products

    : $150 million versus $142.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware

    : $245 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage

    : $238 million versus $227.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated

    : -$29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.10 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking

    : $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.80 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products

    : $37 million versus $28.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware

    : $39 million versus $41.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage

    : $69 million compared to the $63.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

