Compared to Estimates, Target Hospitality (TH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Target Hospitality (TH - Free Report) reported $100.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.9%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South

    : $38.23 million compared to the $36.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- All Other

    : $2.63 million compared to the $1.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Government

    : $59.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.8%.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South

    : $13.07 million versus $13.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Government

    : $48.84 million versus $44.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Target Hospitality have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

