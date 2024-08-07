We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pre-Markets in the Green as Rebound Continues
U.S. stock futures are trying to hold on to yesterday’s rebound after three straight sessions of bloodbath. Currently, the S&P 500 is up +56 points, the Nasdaq is +233 points, and the Dow is +313 points.
Investors are trying to reassess the situation following last week’s weak jobs data that showed lower-than-expected job additions in July and a spike in the unemployment rate that raised concerns among investors about the economy’s health. Tech stocks that have been driving the Wall Street rally for so long led the selloff, with $1.5 billion of market capitalization being wiped out of the “Magnificent 7” stocks.
Wall Street has since been trying to stabilize, and the effort continues this morning. Following the bloodbath, the CME FedWatch tool shows a 100% probability of the Federal Reserve going for a 25-basis point rate cut, while there is a 64.5% probability of a 50-basis point rate cut. In early July, there was a 68% probability that the Fed would go for a rate cut of 25 basis points.
The Cboe Volatility Index also continued to cool, declining 17% today morning after recording its biggest plunge since 2010.
Meanwhile, Q2 earnings reports continue to flow in. The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. The company reported revenues of $23.16 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.9 billion. For a detailed discussion on Disney earnings, click here.
E-commerce platform Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. The company posted revenues of $2.05 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. For a detailed discussion on Shopify earnings, click here.
Global Payments Inc. (GPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share. The company posted revenues of $2.32 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.40%. For a detailed discussion on Global Payments earnings, click here.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) came up with third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share. The company posted revenues of $4.38 billion for the quarter ended June 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.60%. For a detailed discussion on Emerson Electric earnings, click here.
After the bell, we will see quarterly reports from Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) , Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST - Free Report) .
This week is low on economic data, but investors will keenly be waiting for the Initial Jobless Claims report, which is due tomorrow morning and can impact markets.