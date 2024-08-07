Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Playtika (PLTK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported $627 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +35.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs

    : 0.3 million compared to the 0.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Average Daily Payer Conversion

    : 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

  • Average MAUs

    : 27.7 million versus 31.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average DAUs

    : 8.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.85 million.

  • ARPDAU

    : $0.85 compared to the $0.79 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Playtika have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

