Global Payments (GPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

GPN Quick Quote GPN - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- Europe: $434.38 million compared to the $422.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.07 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $61.81 million versus $64.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$14.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$16.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%. Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $526.49 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $534.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$15.77 million compared to the -$15.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year. Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $613.51 million compared to the $627.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.9%. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$81.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$79.64 million. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $246.62 million compared to the $249.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $884.77 million versus $871.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Global Payments here>>>
Shares of Global Payments have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
