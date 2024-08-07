Akamai (AKAM), Datadog Team Up to Strengthen Cyber Defenses

Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM Quick Quote AKAM - Free Report) recently announced that it has joined forces with Datadog, Inc. ( DDOG Quick Quote DDOG - Free Report) to bolster the enterprise's cyber defense capabilities. Datadog, based in New York, offers an observability and security platform for cloud applications aiding businesses in their digital transformation. In this venture, Akamai aims to combine Akamai Zero Trust Solutions with Datadog's Cloud Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system to improve the organization’s risk management process and reduce the likelihood of cyber threats. Akamai’s Security portfolio boasts a wide range of solutions, including Akamai Enterprise Application Access, Akamai Secure Internet Access and more that effectively protect users, networks and applications. It also includes Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, a leading micro-segmentation solution engineered to prevent the spread of ransomware and other malware. Multi-factor authentication protects employees from phishing attacks. By combining their capabilities, the collaboration of Akamai and Datadog aims to enhance system visibility that allows enterprises to thoroughly assess every transaction and access request. Datadog SIEM efficiently analyzes large pools of data in real-time to detect potential abnormalities. By Integrating these features with Akamai Zero Trust, any unauthorized access will trigger alerts and facilitate rapid incident response. The solutions will equip businesses with detailed contextual insights related to user and device behaviors. Moreover, the detailed logs, reports and audits of security events, along with continuous monitoring, will ensure compliance and regulatory adherence for enterprises. An Akamai report suggests that there was a 143% increase in total ransomware victims from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. Most attackers exploited zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities of the security systems. In response to this, organizations are increasingly adopting the Zero Trust Framework to improve their network visibility and security posture. Through its collaboration with Datadog, Akamai is aiming to capitalize on these emerging market trends. Akamai and Datadog are offering a more comprehensive approach that proactively detects, assesses and mitigates risks, facilitating a smoother transition to Zero Trust by eliminating the complexities associated with legacy SIEM solutions. The stock has declined 2.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.06% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.63%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 7.64%.
Akamai (AKAM), Datadog Team Up to Strengthen Cyber Defenses
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM - Free Report) recently announced that it has joined forces with Datadog, Inc. (DDOG - Free Report) to bolster the enterprise's cyber defense capabilities. Datadog, based in New York, offers an observability and security platform for cloud applications aiding businesses in their digital transformation. In this venture, Akamai aims to combine Akamai Zero Trust Solutions with Datadog's Cloud Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system to improve the organization’s risk management process and reduce the likelihood of cyber threats.
Akamai’s Security portfolio boasts a wide range of solutions, including Akamai Enterprise Application Access, Akamai Secure Internet Access and more that effectively protect users, networks and applications. It also includes Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, a leading micro-segmentation solution engineered to prevent the spread of ransomware and other malware. Multi-factor authentication protects employees from phishing attacks.
By combining their capabilities, the collaboration of Akamai and Datadog aims to enhance system visibility that allows enterprises to thoroughly assess every transaction and access request. Datadog SIEM efficiently analyzes large pools of data in real-time to detect potential abnormalities. By Integrating these features with Akamai Zero Trust, any unauthorized access will trigger alerts and facilitate rapid incident response.
The solutions will equip businesses with detailed contextual insights related to user and device behaviors. Moreover, the detailed logs, reports and audits of security events, along with continuous monitoring, will ensure compliance and regulatory adherence for enterprises.
An Akamai report suggests that there was a 143% increase in total ransomware victims from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. Most attackers exploited zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities of the security systems. In response to this, organizations are increasingly adopting the Zero Trust Framework to improve their network visibility and security posture.
Through its collaboration with Datadog, Akamai is aiming to capitalize on these emerging market trends. Akamai and Datadog are offering a more comprehensive approach that proactively detects, assesses and mitigates risks, facilitating a smoother transition to Zero Trust by eliminating the complexities associated with legacy SIEM solutions.
The stock has declined 2.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.7%.
