Image: Bigstock

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $6.25 per share, which surged 78.1% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%.

Revenues surged 143% on a year-over-year basis to $5.31 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Year-over-year revenue growth was driven by strong momentum across the Server and Storage Systems and Subsystems & Accessories businesses.

Strength across Enterprise & Channel and OEM Appliance & Large Data Center (DC) markets contributed well to top-line growth.

The company’s technology and product leadership in the AI infrastructure market, especially with generative AI training and inferencing, also acted as a tailwind.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Top-Line Details

By Business Line:

Server and Storage Systems (95% of Net Revenues): The company generated Server and Storage Systems revenues of $5.04 billion, up 148% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark of $5.02 billion.

Subsystems & Accessories (5% of Net Revenues): The company generated $272 million in revenues from this category, jumping 78% from the year-ago quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.85 million.

By Vertical Markets:

Enterprise & Channel (34% of Net Revenues): The market generated revenues of $1.83 billion, up 87% year over year.

OEM Appliance & Large DC (64% of Net Revenues): The company generated $3.41 billion in revenues from this market, jumping 192% from the year-ago quarter.

5G, Telco & Edge/IOT (2% of Net Revenues): The market generated revenues of $75 million.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, the gross margin was 11.2%, contracting 580 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses were $252.94 million, up 74.5% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 180 bps year over year to 4.8%.

Research and development expenses were $126.85 million, up 49.6% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were $70.36 million, up 149.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Sales and marketing costs were $55.74 million, up 74.7% year over year.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 7.8% for the reported quarter contracted 320 bps from the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.67 billion, down from $2.12 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

Total bank debt and convertible notes was $2.17 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $1.86 billion at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024.

The company used $635 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter compared with $1.52 billion used in the previous quarter.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $27 million. Also, the free cash outflow was $662 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Super Micro Computer expects total revenues of $6-$7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.25 billion.

SMCI’s non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be within $6.69-$8.27 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $7.66 per share.

The company also expects a non-GAAP income tax rate of 14.6% and 66.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

For fiscal year 2025, Super Micro Computer expects net sales of $26.0 billion to $30.0 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $23.92 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) . While Badger Meter and Arista Networks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Apple carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Badger Meter shares have gained 32.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is currently projected at 17.92%.

Arista Networks shares have gained 41.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.20%.

Apple shares have gained 16.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AAPL is currently projected at 12.69%.


