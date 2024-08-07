Clean Harbors, Inc. ( CLH Quick Quote CLH - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Declines 4% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The stock has lost 3.7% since the earnings release on Jul 31 despite better-than-expected earnings.
CLH’s earnings of $2.5 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.3% and increased 15.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The stock has gained 34.7% over the past year, outperforming the 22.8% rise of the industry it belongs to and 15.5% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Segmental Revenues
Environmental Services’ (ES) revenues of $1.3 billion gained 12% from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate. This segment is likely to have benefited from HEPACO and organic gains attributed to volume and pricing.
Revenues from Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) amounted to $255.3 million, increasing 5% on a year-over-year basis and beating our estimate of $230.9 million. High demand for containerized waste is anticipated to have raised this segment’s revenues.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA of $327.8 million rose 14% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimated 303.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.1%, up 50 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Strength in the ES segment is expected to have driven the margin.
Segment-wise, ES adjusted EBITDA amounted to $359.9 million, increasing 17.8% year over year. The figure beat our estimate of $339.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for SKSS was $51.5 million, down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter and outpacing our estimate of $44.9 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Clean Harbors exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $402 million compared with $337.9 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Inventories and supplies were $365.4 million compared with $354.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Long-term debt (less current portion) was $2.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter. CLH generated $216 million in net cash from operating activities. The capital expenditure amounted to $135.1 million. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $84.2 million.
2024 Guidance
For 2024, CLH’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA was raised to $1.125-$1.165 billion from the $1.1-$1.15 billion mentioned at the end of the preceding quarter. The adjusted free cash flow guidance was updated to $350-$390 million from the $340-$400 million provided at the end of the first quarter of 2024. CapEx is projected to be $410-$440 million.
Clean Harbors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
