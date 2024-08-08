We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Topgolf Callaway here>>>
Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle: $249.60 million compared to the $243.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Net Revenues- Golf Equipment: $413.80 million compared to the $433.06 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Net Revenues- Topgolf: $494.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $514.70 million.
Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs: $310.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $318.52 million.
Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines: $20.70 million compared to the $18.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls: $103.60 million compared to the $113.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Net Revenues by Category- Venues: $473.70 million compared to the $498.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Net Revenues by Category- Apparel: $145 million compared to the $131.31 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other: $104.60 million versus $111.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Net Revenues- Products: $668.50 million compared to the $671.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Net Revenues- Services: $489.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $517.47 million.
Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment: $77.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $88.56 million.
Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.