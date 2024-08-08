Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle

    : $249.60 million compared to the $243.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Net Revenues- Golf Equipment

    : $413.80 million compared to the $433.06 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Net Revenues- Topgolf

    : $494.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $514.70 million.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs

    : $310.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $318.52 million.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines

    : $20.70 million compared to the $18.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls

    : $103.60 million compared to the $113.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Venues

    : $473.70 million compared to the $498.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Apparel

    : $145 million compared to the $131.31 million average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other

    : $104.60 million versus $111.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Net Revenues- Products

    : $668.50 million compared to the $671.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Revenues- Services

    : $489.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $517.47 million.

  • Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment

    : $77.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $88.56 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Topgolf Callaway here>>>

Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise