CACI International (CACI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.61, compared to $5.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.90, the EPS surprise was +12.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)

    : 18.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.

  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise

    : $912.40 million compared to the $933.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology

    : $1.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $984.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.

  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other

    : $96.20 million versus $161.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies

    : $409.76 million compared to the $382.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.

  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense

    : $1.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
Shares of CACI International have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

