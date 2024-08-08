Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amdocs (DOX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.25 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +0.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America

    : $828.80 million versus $836.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world

    : $245.30 million compared to the $225.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $175.90 million versus $194.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amdocs here>>>

Shares of Amdocs have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amdocs Limited (DOX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise