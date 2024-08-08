Back to top

McKesson (MCK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.28 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.88, compared to $7.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.16, the EPS surprise was +10.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical

    : $71.72 billion versus $75.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions

    : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- International

    : $3.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions

    : $2.64 billion versus $2.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical

    : $815 million versus $826.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International

    : $102 million versus $98.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate

    : -$35 million versus -$146.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions

    : $223 million compared to the $241.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions

    : $200 million versus $250.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of McKesson have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

