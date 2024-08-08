Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings

Envista (
NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) reported $633.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -59.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Sales- North America: $325.10 million versus $337.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Geographic Sales- Western Europe: $137.50 million compared to the $146.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Geographic Sales- Emerging markets: $141.80 million compared to the $129.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Geographic Sales- Other developed markets: $28.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America: $174.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $175.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets: $34.70 million compared to the $30.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets: $21 million compared to the $22.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets: $107.10 million compared to the $99.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America: $150.50 million versus $162.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe: $25.10 million versus $29.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change. Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $218 million compared to the $233.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year. Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $415.10 million compared to the $414.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>
Shares of Envista have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings
