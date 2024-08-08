Back to top

HubSpot (HUBS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported $637.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $618.81 million, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers

    : 228,054 versus 226,632 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer

    : $11,215 compared to the $10,961.46 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $623.76 million compared to the $606.22 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Professional services and other

    : $13.47 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $12.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription

    : $549.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $530.19 million.
Shares of HubSpot have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

