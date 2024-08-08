Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Copa Holdings (CPA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported $819.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $2.88 for the same period compares to $3.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.01 million, representing a surprise of -2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor

    : 86.8% compared to the 86.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Passenger revenue per ASM

    : 10.5 cents versus 11.01 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Yield

    : 12.1 cents versus 12.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon

    : $2.79 versus $2.80 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Available seat miles

    : 7.42 billion versus 7.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • CASM excluding fuel

    : 5.6 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.89 cents.

  • CASM

    : 8.9 cents versus 9.23 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue Passengers miles

    : 6.45 billion versus 6.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • RASM

    : 11 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.46 cents.

  • Fuel Gallons Consumed

    : 87.6 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.42 Mgal.

  • Total Number of Aircraft

    : 109 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109.

  • Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue

    : $781.50 million compared to the $812.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

