Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Duolingo (DUOL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $178.33 million, up 40.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +54.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Duolingo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings

    : $190.09 million compared to the $181.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Subscription bookings

    : $156.48 million compared to the $146.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Daily active users (DAUs)

    : 34.1 million versus 33.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Monthly active users (MAUs)

    : 103.6 million compared to the 90.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Paid subscribers (at period end)

    : 8 million compared to the 7.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $143.91 million versus $140.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.2% change.
Shares of Duolingo have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

