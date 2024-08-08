Back to top

BRC INC (BRCC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported $89.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BRC INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale

    : $53.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.50 million.

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost

    : $5.29 million compared to the $6.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer

    : $29.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.10 million.
Shares of BRC INC have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

