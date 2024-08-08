Back to top

Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported $324.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.07 million, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total shop count

    : 912 versus 910 estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Number of shops - Franchised

    : 300 versus 297 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Number of shops - Company-operated

    : 612 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 613.

  • Same shop sales growth

    : 4.1% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned

    : 5.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total net - new shop openings

    : 36 versus 36 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Company-operated new openings

    : 30 versus 33 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Franchised new openings

    : 6 compared to the 3 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Franchising and other

    : $29.65 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

  • Revenues- Company-operated shops

    : $295.27 million versus $286.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.6% change.
Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

