Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) reported $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $5.57 for the same period compares to $4.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums

    : $181 million versus $212.23 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Other Revenues

    : $141 million versus $131.43 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Net investment income

    : $1.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.

  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees

    : $580 million versus $591.81 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Run-off

    : $429 million compared to the $435.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Life

    : $297 million versus $310.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Annuities

    : $1.31 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other

    : $178 million compared to the $168.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted earnings- Annuities

    : $332 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $298.27 million.

  • Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other

    : $2 million versus -$71.05 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted earnings- Run-off

    : -$30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$38.71 million.

  • Adjusted earnings- Life

    : $42 million versus $12.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

