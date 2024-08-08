We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) reported $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $5.57 for the same period compares to $4.13 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.36.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Premiums: $181 million versus $212.23 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Other Revenues: $141 million versus $131.43 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Net investment income: $1.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $580 million versus $591.81 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $429 million compared to the $435.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Total adjusted revenues- Life: $297 million versus $310.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.31 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $178 million compared to the $168.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Adjusted earnings- Annuities: $332 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $298.27 million.
Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: $2 million versus -$71.05 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Adjusted earnings- Run-off: -$30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$38.71 million.
Adjusted earnings- Life: $42 million versus $12.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.