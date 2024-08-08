Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bumble (BMBL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported revenue of $268.62 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +46.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bumble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bumble App Paying Users

    : 2.82 million compared to the 2.8 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total Paying Users

    : 4.14 million versus 4.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User

    : $25.79 compared to the $26.21 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User

    : $21.37 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.78.

  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User

    : $11.93 versus $12.39 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users

    : 1.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.32 million.

  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other

    : $50.60 million compared to the $52.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Bumble App

    : $218 million versus $220.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
Shares of Bumble have returned -17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

