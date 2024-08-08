Back to top

Boot Barn (BOOT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported $423.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales (decline)/growth

    : 1.4% versus -0.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average store square footage, end of period

    : 11,063 versus 10,928 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Stores Opened/Acquired

    : 11 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Stores operating at end of period

    : 411 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 403.
Shares of Boot Barn have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

