Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (
WPM Quick Quote WPM - Free Report) reported $299.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Ounces Sold - Silver: 3,823 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4,055.44 Oz. Ounces Produced - Total Gold: 84.99 Oz compared to the 80.51 Oz average estimate based on 11 analysts. Ounces Produced - Total Silver: 5,062 Oz versus 4,542.29 Oz estimated by 11 analysts on average. Ounces Sold - Total Gold: 77.33 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 76.43 Oz. Revenues- Palladium sales: $4.21 million versus $4.08 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change. Revenues- Silver sales: $111.29 million compared to the $113.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenues- Cobalt sales: $1.41 million versus $3.20 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.6% change. Revenues- Gold sales: $182.15 million versus $175.48 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenues- Gold - San Dimas: $16.02 million compared to the $19.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year. Revenues- Gold - Salobo: $129.47 million versus $112.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change. Revenues- Silver - Antamina: $26.37 million versus $22.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenues- Silver - Pe?asquito: $42.60 million compared to the $48.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Wheaton Precious Metals here>>>
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) reported $299.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Wheaton Precious Metals here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ounces Sold - Silver: 3,823 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4,055.44 Oz.
Ounces Produced - Total Gold: 84.99 Oz compared to the 80.51 Oz average estimate based on 11 analysts.
Ounces Produced - Total Silver: 5,062 Oz versus 4,542.29 Oz estimated by 11 analysts on average.
Ounces Sold - Total Gold: 77.33 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 76.43 Oz.
Revenues- Palladium sales: $4.21 million versus $4.08 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
Revenues- Silver sales: $111.29 million compared to the $113.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
Revenues- Cobalt sales: $1.41 million versus $3.20 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.6% change.
Revenues- Gold sales: $182.15 million versus $175.48 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.
Revenues- Gold - San Dimas: $16.02 million compared to the $19.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year.
Revenues- Gold - Salobo: $129.47 million versus $112.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.
Revenues- Silver - Antamina: $26.37 million versus $22.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
Revenues- Silver - Pe?asquito: $42.60 million compared to the $48.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.