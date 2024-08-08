Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB - Free Report) reported revenue of $36.01 million, down 24.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Instrument

    : $14.70 million compared to the $18.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Product

    : $31.75 million versus $36.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Service and other

    : $4.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

  • Revenue- Product- Consumable

    : $17 million versus $17.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned +22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

