MidCap Financial (MFIC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $69.16 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income

    : $65.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

  • Investment Income- Other income

    : $0.90 million versus $1.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.

  • Investment Income- Dividend income

    : $0.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +200%.
Shares of MidCap Financial have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

