Sabra (SBRA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.14 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.51 million, representing a surprise of +2.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income

    : $9.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

  • Revenues- Resident fees and services

    : $67.94 million versus $68.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues

    : $99.10 million versus $94.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.15.
Shares of Sabra have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

