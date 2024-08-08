Back to top

Marqeta (MQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) reported $125.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 45.8%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.84 million, representing a surprise of +4.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marqeta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Processing Volume (TPV)

    : $70.63 billion compared to the $69.62 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Total platform services, net

    : $119.27 million versus $115.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.3% change.

  • Revenues- Other services

    : $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
Shares of Marqeta have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

