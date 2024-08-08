Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guardant Health (GH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) reported revenue of $177.24 million, up 29.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.48, compared to -$0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57, the EPS surprise was +15.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers)

    : 49,400 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57,358.

  • Revenue- Development services and other

    : $10.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

  • Revenue- Precision oncology testing

    : $166.52 million compared to the $150.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
Shares of Guardant Health have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

