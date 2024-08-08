Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported revenue of $784.79 million, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.67, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.24, the EPS surprise was +19.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial

    : $233.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $229.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

  • Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power

    : $323.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $295.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

  • Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics

    : $228.46 million compared to the $210.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial

    : $35.25 million compared to the $36.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations

    : -$10.88 million versus -$9.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power

    : $46.28 million versus $40.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics

    : $58.24 million compared to the $46.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

