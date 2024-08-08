Back to top

Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $75.9 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $28.27 million versus $27.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

  • Revenue- Technology

    : $47.64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $47.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services

    : $5.74 million versus $5.42 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology

    : $32.06 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.18 million.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

